 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Gallery

Garden Bench

By Douce, member Sep 26, 2017
Article Image

Red oak garden bench modified FWW design.  Hard to carve red oak.  Made in honor of my father who died in 2014 from wounds received in Vietnam.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater gocats October 24th

    Quite handsome bench! Your design is inspiring, do you by chance have plans you would like to share?
    My father died in 2007 from cancer caused by 'agent-orange' exposure he experienced in Vietnam.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates

In this episode, Kevin gets started on the inlay by making banding out of maple, and most importantly, creating the templates that will be used throughout the inlay process

Featured Projects & Plans

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial