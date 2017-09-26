Garden Bench
Red oak garden bench modified FWW design. Hard to carve red oak. Made in honor of my father who died in 2014 from wounds received in Vietnam.
Quite handsome bench! Your design is inspiring, do you by chance have plans you would like to share?
My father died in 2007 from cancer caused by 'agent-orange' exposure he experienced in Vietnam.