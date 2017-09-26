Double-sided tape in a pinch

 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
By AJtheRamsfan, member Sep 26, 2017
Article Image

I tape strips of masking tape to the top of an open cardboard box, ” for overspray and to keep the sticky part sticky”. Then I apply a thin layer of contact cement, let it dry and wala. Very strong double-sided tape only it’s separated and you’ll have to figure a way to line it up from the template to the workpiece. Pretty simple. Further, I don’t use the ends of the strips that are taped to the Box and therefore lost their stickiness.

  1. Logankid November 19th

    Im not very smart. What are doing?

