Double-sided tape in a pinch

I tape strips of masking tape to the top of an open cardboard box, ” for overspray and to keep the sticky part sticky”. Then I apply a thin layer of contact cement, let it dry and wala. Very strong double-sided tape only it’s separated and you’ll have to figure a way to line it up from the template to the workpiece. Pretty simple. Further, I don’t use the ends of the strips that are taped to the Box and therefore lost their stickiness.

