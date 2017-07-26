Cherry with Leopardwood Inlay Table

DAVID GASSON

West­field, N.J.

Gasson made this table as an auction item for his nephew’s school, with a puzzle-piece inlay (the symbol for autism awareness) on the top to reflect the school’s work. The drawer boxes are not connected to the sides, but are supported on stretchers and riser blocks and secured to the top with threaded inserts and spacers. “I wanted to create something visually interesting, but also functional.”

CHERRY WITH LEOPARDWOOD INLAY, 13D X 22W X 30H

Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.