Cherry with Leopardwood Inlay Table
DAVID GASSON
Westfield, N.J.
Gasson made this table as an auction item for his nephew’s school, with a puzzle-piece inlay (the symbol for autism awareness) on the top to reflect the school’s work. The drawer boxes are not connected to the sides, but are supported on stretchers and riser blocks and secured to the top with threaded inserts and spacers. “I wanted to create something visually interesting, but also functional.”
CHERRY WITH LEOPARDWOOD INLAY, 13D X 22W X 30H
Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017
Beautiful work. Very unique and I will bet that it was a pain in the neck to construct all of the spaces to be visually the same. You should name it "Earthquake"