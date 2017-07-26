 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Cherry with Leopardwood Inlay Table

Jul 26, 2017
DAVID GASSON
West­field, N.J.

Gasson made this table as an auction item for his nephew’s school, with a puzzle-piece inlay (the symbol for autism awareness) on the top to reflect the school’s work. The drawer boxes are not connected to the sides, but are supported on stretchers and riser blocks and secured to the top with threaded inserts and spacers. “I wanted to create something visually interesting, but also functional.”

CHERRY WITH LEOPARDWOOD INLAY, 13D X 22W X 30H
Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

  1. User avater mokusakusensei August 13th

    Beautiful work. Very unique and I will bet that it was a pain in the neck to construct all of the spaces to be visually the same. You should name it "Earthquake"

Conquering the curves of the tripod table

Tim Killen shows you how SketchUp can help do more than design a piece, it can help you build it!

Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table

Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece

