I made this 18th C style Pembroke table over 5 months while attending Tim Killen’s “Building Classic Furniture” class during the fall of 2016 and spring 2017.

Size: Top approximately 30″D x 39″W inches Carcase 18 1/4″W x 22 11/16″D x 27″H

Figured genuine mahogany with holy and ebony inlay, finished with super blond shellac

All photographs by: Mark Olesko

A front view of the table showing the intricate bell flower and string inlay. This was an interesting learning experience. Top features two rule joints and a double ring of holly string inlay. Single drawer constructed with hand cut blind dovetails, holly string inlay, and ebony cock beading. Detail showing sand shaded inlay.

