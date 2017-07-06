I made this 18th C style Pembroke table over 5 months while attending Tim Killen’s “Building Classic Furniture” class during the fall of 2016 and spring 2017.
Size: Top approximately 30″D x 39″W inches Carcase 18 1/4″W x 22 11/16″D x 27″H
Figured genuine mahogany with holy and ebony inlay, finished with super blond shellac
All photographs by: Mark Olesko
A front view of the table showing the intricate bell flower and string inlay. This was an interesting learning experience.
Top features two rule joints and a double ring of holly string inlay.
Single drawer constructed with hand cut blind dovetails, holly string inlay, and ebony cock beading.
Detail showing sand shaded inlay.
Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox
×
Wow, that's stunning. I need to take that class...