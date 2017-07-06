 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Pembroke table

By Wayne Stolte, member Jul 06, 2017
I made this 18th C style Pembroke table over 5 months while attending Tim Killen’s “Building Classic Furniture” class during the fall of 2016 and spring 2017.
Size: Top approximately 30″D x 39″W inches Carcase 18 1/4″W x 22 11/16″D x 27″H
Figured genuine mahogany with holy and ebony inlay, finished with super blond shellac
A front view of the table showing the intricate bell flower and string inlay. This was an interesting learning experience.

Top features two rule joints and a double ring of holly string inlay.

Single drawer constructed with hand cut blind dovetails, holly string inlay, and ebony cock beading.

Detail showing sand shaded inlay.

  1. User avater cwilliams07 July 31st

    Wow, that's stunning. I need to take that class...

