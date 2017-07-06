 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Gallery

Patio Dining Table

By user-5555926, member Jul 06, 2017
Article Image

This is an outdoor dining table that I made for my wife. My brother was kind enough to give me the California Redwood for the top (it was sitting around his garage for 30 years). After gluing up the top, I hand planed it using an 80+ year old smoothing plane my father-in-law gave to me.  I made the base from Southern yellow pine. All joints on the legs are pinned with dowels. The cross support is secured with knock down hardware, so it can be stored away easily for the winter. The legs are pigment dyed and the overall table top has 5 coats of outdoor polyurethane.

Hand planing the top. The 22" smoothing plane weighs 8 Lbs.

Mocking it up. Lap joints on the legs are glued and doweled.

Staining - Black pigment dye on the base/finishing with General Finishes clear satin finish overall.

Setting it up.

The finished product

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Dan Clines July 6th

    Beautiful!! Great job.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

A Workshop of Our Own

"We need more women who are practicing furniture makers. We need to cultivate a diversity of voices in our field." -WOO Founder, Sarah Marriage

Featured Projects & Plans

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial