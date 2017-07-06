Patio Dining Table

This is an outdoor dining table that I made for my wife. My brother was kind enough to give me the California Redwood for the top (it was sitting around his garage for 30 years). After gluing up the top, I hand planed it using an 80+ year old smoothing plane my father-in-law gave to me. I made the base from Southern yellow pine. All joints on the legs are pinned with dowels. The cross support is secured with knock down hardware, so it can be stored away easily for the winter. The legs are pigment dyed and the overall table top has 5 coats of outdoor polyurethane.

Hand planing the top. The 22" smoothing plane weighs 8 Lbs. Mocking it up. Lap joints on the legs are glued and doweled. Staining - Black pigment dye on the base/finishing with General Finishes clear satin finish overall. Setting it up. The finished product

