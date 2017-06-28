 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Mahogany Garden Bench

By robdurante, member Jun 28, 2017
I made a garden bench for our porch with hand carved features. It is made from Mahogany and finished with Epifanes clear marine varnish.

My own design.  Made from 12/4, 8/4, and 4/4.

sunburst

flower

spiral

Article Comments

  1. User avater jedgberi June 30th

    Beautiful! It looks comfortable.

Fine WoodWorking

