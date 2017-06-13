Brass and Rosewood Layout Set

This set of layout tools is made from brass and Cochen Rosewood and is stored in a French fitted presentation box. The set includes both eight inch and six inch Try squares, and a miter square; nine inch and six inch Sliding T Bevels; 1:8 and 1:6 dovetail marking gauges; a marking knife and a cutting gauge. The presentation box is made from Cocobolo and bandsawn Cocobolo veneers. The pockets for the tools were cut using a CNC and the box was flocked with flannel.

Rosewood and brass marking tools Set of marking tools in a presentation box Tools and box Presentation box Cocobolo presentation box

