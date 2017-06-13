 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Brass and Rosewood Layout Set

By Blaylockb, member Jun 13, 2017
This set of layout tools is made from brass and Cochen Rosewood and is stored in a French fitted presentation box. The set includes both eight inch and six inch Try squares, and a miter square; nine inch and six inch Sliding T Bevels; 1:8 and 1:6 dovetail marking gauges; a marking knife and a cutting gauge. The presentation box is made from Cocobolo and bandsawn Cocobolo veneers. The pockets for the tools were cut using a CNC and the box was flocked with flannel.

Rosewood and brass marking tools

Set of marking tools in a presentation box

Tools and box

Presentation box

Cocobolo presentation box

Article Comments

  1. DavidDC July 2nd

    That is a beautiful layout set. All the work you posted this day, including the layout tools and the router planes, is inspiring.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

