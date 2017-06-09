 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Gallery

White Oak and Hard Maple Dovetailed Mail Organizer

Jun 09, 2017
Article Image

T. MICHAEL WHITE
Northampton, Mass.

This dovetailed piece has a very down-to-earth purpose. White made it “to guide my family to sort and organize our mail.” Each drawer has a function, whether it is to hold a specific family member’s mail or to organize bills, magazines, or recycling. “No more piles of mail on the kitchen counter. Fine furniture for trivial purposes.”

WHITE OAK, HARD MAPLE, 143⁄4D X 461⁄2W X 511⁄8H
Photo: John Polak

Issue #261 May/June 2017

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. ConfederateLawyer July 14th

    That's beautiful. We sometimes focus too much on the "fine" aspect of woodwork, and it devolves into an intricate but useless art. Furniture should be useful and practical. This achieves that, and in an exceptionally elegant way.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Conquering Details in a Tripod Table

SketchUp helps create Tim Killen's full-size templates for a Chippendale classic

Featured Projects & Plans

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial