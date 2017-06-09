White Oak and Hard Maple Dovetailed Mail Organizer

T. MICHAEL WHITE

Northampton, Mass.

This dovetailed piece has a very down-to-earth purpose. White made it “to guide my family to sort and organize our mail.” Each drawer has a function, whether it is to hold a specific family member’s mail or to organize bills, magazines, or recycling. “No more piles of mail on the kitchen counter. Fine furniture for trivial purposes.”

WHITE OAK, HARD MAPLE, 143⁄4D X 461⁄2W X 511⁄8H

Photo: John Polak

Issue #261 May/June 2017