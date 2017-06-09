White Oak and Hard Maple Dovetailed Mail Organizer
T. MICHAEL WHITE
Northampton, Mass.
This dovetailed piece has a very down-to-earth purpose. White made it “to guide my family to sort and organize our mail.” Each drawer has a function, whether it is to hold a specific family member’s mail or to organize bills, magazines, or recycling. “No more piles of mail on the kitchen counter. Fine furniture for trivial purposes.”
WHITE OAK, HARD MAPLE, 143⁄4D X 461⁄2W X 511⁄8H
Photo: John Polak
Issue #261 May/June 2017
That's beautiful. We sometimes focus too much on the "fine" aspect of woodwork, and it devolves into an intricate but useless art. Furniture should be useful and practical. This achieves that, and in an exceptionally elegant way.