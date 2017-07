JON KAPLAN

Palo Alto, Calif.

Kaplan, who describes himself as a weekend woodworker, said he viewed building a chair as “the ultimate woodworking challenge.” This design came from plans by John Olson. “It was my first time attempting many of the operations required, and I’m thrilled with what I learned and how it turned out.”

MAPLE, 20D X 20W X 40H

Issue #261 May/June 2017