White Oak Blanket Chest
LAURA ELIZABETH GOFFIN
Allston, Mass.
Goffin made a full-scale blanket chest as a required project at North Bennet Street School, but couldn’t keep it because she doesn’t have room. So she made the half-size one, which is just right for her small apartment. “I had to do some of the elements by hand (the beading and chamfers) because the parts were too small for the work to be done safely on a machine.”
WHITE OAK, 9D X 22W X 131⁄2H
(SMALL VERSION)
Photo: Lance Patterson
Absolutely amazing work from one of our own Canadians. This young woman can break boards (black belt in ShidoKan Karate) but prefers to make them into something beautiful.