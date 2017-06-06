White Oak Blanket Chest

LAURA ELIZABETH GOFFIN

Allston, Mass.

Goffin made a full-scale blanket chest as a required project at North Bennet Street School, but couldn’t keep it because she doesn’t have room. So she made the half-size one, which is just right for her small apartment. “I had to do some of the elements by hand (the beading and chamfers) because the parts were too small for the work to be done safely on a machine.”

WHITE OAK, 9D X 22W X 131⁄2H

(SMALL VERSION)

Photo: Lance Patterson