Sapele Mid-Century Credenza

NICHOLAS HAMILTON HOLMES

Hamilton, Ont., Canada

This credenza was inspired by traditional Mid-Century designs, but Holmes got creative with the base and the “horns” at the top of the case. The carcase is joined with dovetails and wedged mortise-and-tenons, and the door fronts are veneered with madrone. “I had suggested a contrasting material for the top and, with my client, decided to go with copper.”

SAPELE, 20D X 72W X 36H

Photo: Jay Perry

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.