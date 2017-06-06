Sapele Mid-Century Credenza
NICHOLAS HAMILTON HOLMES
Hamilton, Ont., Canada
This credenza was inspired by traditional Mid-Century designs, but Holmes got creative with the base and the “horns” at the top of the case. The carcase is joined with dovetails and wedged mortise-and-tenons, and the door fronts are veneered with madrone. “I had suggested a contrasting material for the top and, with my client, decided to go with copper.”
SAPELE, 20D X 72W X 36H
Photo: Jay Perry
Would love to see more details. Is this piece featured with more detail in FW or another publication? I really like what I can see of it in this picture.