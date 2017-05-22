 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Zebra Wood Box

By Romulus1, member May 22, 2017
Article Image

My brother gave me some zebra wood (who gives this stuff away?), so I decided to use some of it for a gift for him and his new wife.  The accents are padauk that I used an Incra template for.  The top is a compass star set into mahogany with another padauk accent surrounding it.  I know the top frame isn’t matched at the corners, I totally made that rookie mistake!  Our last name starts with “B”, hence the B carved into the front of it.
My son likes this so much, he wants me to make another one.  He wants the background behind the “B” to be the padauk…  I think that would look really good so I think I will make another zebra wood box with some minor changes!

  1. BWiggins May 31st

    Great looking box. I am searching for some ideas for a jewelry box for my my God daughter. I wish to incorporate dovetail corners and am very interested in knowing how you did the zebra wood and padauk dovetail... Any feedback would be welcomed. Any really like what you created.. Cheers

