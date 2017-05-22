My brother gave me some zebra wood (who gives this stuff away?), so I decided to use some of it for a gift for him and his new wife. The accents are padauk that I used an Incra template for. The top is a compass star set into mahogany with another padauk accent surrounding it. I know the top frame isn’t matched at the corners, I totally made that rookie mistake! Our last name starts with “B”, hence the B carved into the front of it.

My son likes this so much, he wants me to make another one. He wants the background behind the “B” to be the padauk… I think that would look really good so I think I will make another zebra wood box with some minor changes!

