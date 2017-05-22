 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Box for Veritas Small Plow Plane

By retired08, member May 22, 2017
Article Image

After years of seeing the need for a plow plane for my furniture and picture framing work I decided it was time to pull the trigger and buy the Veritas model from Lee Valley.  A few years back I purchased this plane but had lots of trouble with the depth stop on two of them so returned it — very disappointed!  They assured me that they have remedied that so decided to give it a try.  Love the tool!  I consider myself a hybrid woodworker but lean towards hand tool work — this beats the heck out of a router or tablesaw to cut grooves for sure.
Some time ago I had purchased an awesome piece of Flamed Oak, something never seen by me before.  At first it was destined for an unknown piece of furniture but decided I and the plow plane deserved a custom box.  The original plan was to dovetail this piece but after two unsuccessful attempts at that the wood just wouldn’t cooperate — it has more burl like characteristics than a plank of wood does.  In any case, wanted to share it on the gallery.  I’ve provided this link to the final blog post, you can find another post on my website.
https://woodworksbyjohn.com/…/small-plow-plane-box-complete/

Box open showing blade storage area.

Flamed Oak, sliding lid with Ebony pegged construction.

Interior view of box with plane secured and blade storage area closed.

Article Comments

  1. Rusty_Tools May 27th

    I clicked the link to your website and looked at your gallery. You have some very nice looking work there.

