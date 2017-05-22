A Painted Low Cupboard
I’ve wanted to try the paint decoration as seen on early 17th C. pieces. This Low Cupboard of 1690’s gave me the opportunity to try. Although the original was not painted, I used geometrical decoration and stylized vines as seen on a 1690 Hadley Chest.
The material is Monterey Pine. I will be using this piece in the family room as the cabinet for entertainment system and flat screen TV.
I created a Blog Post on Design. Click. Build on how I used SketchUp to create this piece.
Tim
@KillenWOOD
The Painted Low Cupboard
Rat Tail Hinges
End View
The Internals
In front of the Old Growth Redwood Timber Frame Shed
Very nice! and I like that shed too.