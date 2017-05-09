250 pounds desk, stay on the floor!

I took about two years of my evening time after my offical work, to build this sturdy desk for my home studio. A lot of time was taken, to find between my reclaimed wood, several stocks to give a symmetyrical look as much as possible, but the gaol was not completely achieved! The basic frame overall structure is from reclaimed national walnut (from removed 60’s door frames) and in some areas integrated with Tanganika walnut (clear ones), the top is 1,25″ thick walnut frame and ash panels, front/lateral drawers are walnut, front central drawer is elm, case panels are mahogany and birch, case and drawer bottom are pitch pine, mahogany and beech, puller are ash and walnut (just the sliding plate on the top rigth), bases are made of teak (stock of my floor); all finished with tre hand of water based furniture paint. Has been my first “high piece of furniture” made with passion and small experience, after 18 months i’m proud of it.

april, 2015 june, 2016 home, august 2016 little colour :-)

Launch Gallery