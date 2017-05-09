 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Gallery

250 pounds desk, stay on the floor!

By ebano_verde, member May 09, 2017
Article Image

I took about two years of my evening time after my offical work, to build this sturdy desk for my home studio. A lot of time was taken, to find between my reclaimed wood, several stocks to give a symmetyrical look as much as possible, but the gaol was not completely achieved! The basic frame overall structure is from reclaimed national walnut (from removed 60’s door frames) and in some areas integrated with Tanganika walnut (clear ones), the top is 1,25″ thick walnut frame and ash panels, front/lateral drawers are walnut, front central drawer is elm, case panels are mahogany and birch, case and drawer bottom are pitch pine, mahogany and beech, puller are ash and walnut (just the sliding plate on the top rigth), bases are made of teak (stock of my floor); all finished with tre hand of water based furniture paint. Has been my first “high piece of furniture” made with passion and small experience, after 18 months i’m proud of it.

april, 2015

june, 2016

home, august 2016

little colour :-)

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. ConfederateLawyer July 14th

    I like most of it. The drawer pulls, though, are a bit heavy. Pulls have to be proportioned to the rest of the project. Otherwise, it's good work.

  2. User avater MacGregorWoodWorks May 13th

    That's an interesting mix of woods and colors.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Quick-change router collet (aka Quick-Change Chuck)

It doesn’t take much muscle to use this router collet

Featured Projects & Plans

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial