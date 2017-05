This carving of Jesus took me 10 months to hand carve, make the cross and finish. The size of the cross is 7′-0″ wide 10′-0″ long and 10″ square, Jesus is based on the anatomy of a eight headed person vs a 7 1/2 size head person. He is 6′-4″ and will be raised into the chapel 32′-0″ feet high. The cross with Jesus attached weighs around 700 pounds.

