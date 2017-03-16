Box of 1000 pieces

 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
By blackie52, member Mar 16, 2017
I fell in love with this chest at first sight. I had to develop the skills to build it along the way, so it took over 3 years to complete in my spare time. Built with Walnut, Walnut burl veneer, Sapele, Ebony trim, Maple burl columns and Quilted Maple window arches.
Gloss finish made it very difficult to photograph

All photos by Dave Blackwell

Chest includes 2 secret compartments, designed and engineered by myself as I didn't know where Randy hid his secrets on the original chest.

Needed 5 sq yards of material for lining because of overlaps required to match pattern.

Quartermatch Walnut Burl lid with Sapele moulding trim. 111 individual pieces of wood in the lid alone, including splines holding trim.

  1. hacker24 March 16th

    Perfect, is that shellac?

