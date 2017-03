Built this Shaker workbench after watching the video series. I made some changes to the dimensions based on some wood I already had for the leg and stretcher stock. I also installed a 24″ twin screw. Still need to install the deadman for the vise. Legs and frame are red oak, top is hard maple and the drawers and bead boards are pine.

