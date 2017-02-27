Coffee Pour Over Box

Hand-made wooden coffee pour over I made. The only power tool I used was a Dremel to drill the holes for the coffee dripper. Other than that, it was all hand-sawn with my dozuki, planed with a block plane, chiselled and hand-sanded.

Made from some wood my mom was given. I still don’t know what kind of wood this is, but it’s definitely a very hard wood. Tended to crumble a bit when chiselling. If anyone has some insights into what it might be, please let me know.

Also, as I said this was only my second attempt at dovetails, and actually the first box I ever built. I know it’s not great but I am happy how it turned out and learned a lot! Hope you enjoy.

Finished product Can be used for standard mugs... ...or taller mugs Cut to size with my Dozuki saw. The boards I made this from. Any help what species it is?

Launch Gallery