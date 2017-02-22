Blanket Chest

I work for a large Architecture firm, we receive wood type and finish samples for large projects, some that are rejected. The panels of this chest are one of those rejected pieces, a 14 inch wide by 8 foot long panel of Paldao, a tree from Southeast Asia. The main wood of the chest is Ash. It was made for my Daughter Caroline as a Wedding/Anniversary/Christmas gift (I am a little slow)

43 inches wide

20 1/2 inches high

17 inches deep

Front of chest Aromatic Cedar interior Top detail

