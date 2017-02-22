Blanket Chest
I work for a large Architecture firm, we receive wood type and finish samples for large projects, some that are rejected. The panels of this chest are one of those rejected pieces, a 14 inch wide by 8 foot long panel of Paldao, a tree from Southeast Asia. The main wood of the chest is Ash. It was made for my Daughter Caroline as a Wedding/Anniversary/Christmas gift (I am a little slow)
43 inches wide
20 1/2 inches high
17 inches deep
Front of chest
Aromatic Cedar interior
Top detail
I like it! Thanks for the inspiration. I'm about to start an outdoor storage chest using old fence palings. Might use some exposed tenons now.