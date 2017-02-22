 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Blanket Chest

By Preston Norris, member Feb 22, 2017
Article Image

I work for a large Architecture firm, we receive wood type and finish samples for large projects, some that are rejected.  The panels of this chest are one of those rejected pieces, a 14 inch wide by 8 foot long panel of Paldao, a tree from Southeast Asia.  The main wood of the chest is Ash.  It was made for my Daughter Caroline as a Wedding/Anniversary/Christmas gift (I am a little slow)
43 inches wide
20 1/2 inches high
17 inches deep

Front of chest

Aromatic Cedar interior

Top detail

Article Comments

  accentcreate February 23rd

    I like it! Thanks for the inspiration. I'm about to start an outdoor storage chest using old fence palings. Might use some exposed tenons now.

