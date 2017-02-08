 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Gallery

small desk

By accentcreate, member Feb 08, 2017
Article Image
The desk features two small drawers with a recessed area to store the keyboard while writing or sketching on the main surface.
The two flat surfaces, of silver ash, are connected by sliding-dovetail rails that allow seasonal movement but keep the surfaces flat. An additional sliding-dovetail rail is added below to keep the widest section of the desk flat. 
The most difficult aspect of the desk was joining the drawer fronts at the acute angle required. I ended up pinning them with brads then adding a small domino to resist the back-to-front forces from contents in the drawer moving. I finished off with a kerf and spline reinforcement.

The finished desk, top view.

Side view

The backside, showing the exposed ends of the dovetailed rails.

Under construction, showing slots for sliding dovetails.

An end view of the desk before fitting top.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater Ernestinetyler2121 February 10th

    mini computer table nice

  2. User avater acharyasatnaamji February 9th

    like as a small child study bench

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

handtools

We want to see your shopmade tools

Your work could be included in our next Tools & Shops issue

Featured Projects & Plans

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial