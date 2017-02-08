small desk

The desk features two small drawers with a recessed area to store the keyboard while writing or sketching on the main surface.

The two flat surfaces, of silver ash, are connected by sliding-dovetail rails that allow seasonal movement but keep the surfaces flat. An additional sliding-dovetail rail is added below to keep the widest section of the desk flat.

The most difficult aspect of the desk was joining the drawer fronts at the acute angle required. I ended up pinning them with brads then adding a small domino to resist the back-to-front forces from contents in the drawer moving. I finished off with a kerf and spline reinforcement.

The finished desk, top view. Side view The backside, showing the exposed ends of the dovetailed rails. Under construction, showing slots for sliding dovetails. An end view of the desk before fitting top.

