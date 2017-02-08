small desk
The most difficult aspect of the desk was joining the drawer fronts at the acute angle required. I ended up pinning them with brads then adding a small domino to resist the back-to-front forces from contents in the drawer moving. I finished off with a kerf and spline reinforcement.
The finished desk, top view.
Side view
The backside, showing the exposed ends of the dovetailed rails.
Under construction, showing slots for sliding dovetails.
An end view of the desk before fitting top.
mini computer table nice
like as a small child study bench