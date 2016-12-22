 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Bookcase Cabinet James Raines, Brentwood, Tn

By rcj, member Dec 22, 2016
This case was designed by me to house my wife’s collection of cook books.  It was sized to fit a nook in a corner of our kitchen.  Much time was spent searching across three states to find the highly figured walnut with enough thickness and width to make the raised panels.

I made the back from four book matched raised panels so the cabinet can be located where the back is exposed

  1. rcj February 25th

    you can see inside by going to highland woodworking.com

    view the Feb 2017 online magazine

  2. User avater MKWerman January 28th

    Beautiful! I would love to see pics of the inside.

