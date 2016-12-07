 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Patchwork Dining Table

By Ghwllc, member Dec 07, 2016
Quite a unique design. This table was built as a signature piece for a couples new home in the mountains of Colorado. The intricate patters this form of marquetry create is quite impressive. As the curved patters follow through the table top, they continue down the edge, most often referred to as a waterfall. Along with the custom complex veneer pattern this table was built with a polypropylene honeycomb core. The benefit of which is to ensure a flat level surface and cut down on weight. Finally the tabletop is finished with a high gloss piano finish making all the details in the wood grain stand out and shine.

 
 

Article Comments

  1. RogerCook March 7th

    I love it!

