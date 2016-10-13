 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Maple Kerfed Dresser

By myowngarage, member Oct 13, 2016
I built this dresser based on a piece I saw at the Ft. Lauderdale Museum of Art.  This is my version.  It is made of solid maple, with walnut accents, including the handmade walnut pulls.  Each kerf is done on the table saw. move the fence, repeat, about 500 times.  The angled feet are my own design as well.  Total dimensions are 54″x33″x21″.  The kerfs are with a 3/32 blade and are spaced 5/16″.  Great care was taken aligning the drawer fronts with the kerfs on the side to give a “wrap around” effect.  Caution: while it is a very beautiful piece, some have experienced vertigo and nausea looking at it for too long.

Kerfed sides and drawer fronts, walnut handmade pulls

  1. User avater mubirustephen212 February 9th

    such a new design here

