 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Gallery

Work bench

By user-6302656, member Oct 12, 2016
Article Image

after 20 years as cabinet maker here in England I thought it about time to make a decent bench having been inspired by the podcast and posts to fine woodworking. I am 6,7″ tall so the bench is that bit higher than normal, it’s 8,6 long and 2’8 deep. Including the Nielson twin screw vice it cost around £800 British pounds in materials. As much as possible I used timber I already had laying around to keep cost down.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater mubirustephen212 February 9th

    Really amazing table nice

  2. User avater Jurgen01 October 28th

    I just built a workbench using the Lie-Nielsen twin-screw vise. Like you, I tried to economize with some of the materials, but I am glad I did not skimp on the vise. It is great!
    Well done!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

260-collage3

FWW Issue #260 is here!

A classic Arts and Crafts bed and a sleek, modern coffee table take center stage in this issue, which is chockful of great furniture and techniques

Featured Projects & Plans

011254072_cedar-garden-bench

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial