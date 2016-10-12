Work bench

after 20 years as cabinet maker here in England I thought it about time to make a decent bench having been inspired by the podcast and posts to fine woodworking. I am 6,7″ tall so the bench is that bit higher than normal, it’s 8,6 long and 2’8 deep. Including the Nielson twin screw vice it cost around £800 British pounds in materials. As much as possible I used timber I already had laying around to keep cost down.

