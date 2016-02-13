 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Gallery

cradle with storage box

By timberbrook, member Feb 13, 2016
Article Image

varied maple stock, cherry wedges, shellac, wax

A cradle that breaks down to fit in a storage box.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

varied maple stock, cherry wedges, shellac, wax

figured maple, cherry veneer, baltic ply, shellac, wax

brass hardware

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. dave yaeger November 10th

    Hi "timberbrook"........i would like to make a cradle for my daughter who is expecting in April 2018. I came across your design and really like the look of the cradle and the fact it can be dismantled and carried in a storage box. Do you have any plans, dimensions, additional details, photos, etc for constructing your cradle. Your help would be greatly appreciated.

    Regards

    dave yaeger dave.yaeger1@gmail.com

  2. User avater Jurgen01 February 13th

    Great work.
    Way to go, Grandpa!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Ep 6: Inlay Prep — Creating the Banding and Templates

In this episode, Kevin gets started on the inlay by making banding out of maple, and most importantly, creating the templates that will be used throughout the inlay process

Featured Projects & Plans

Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table

Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial