Bathroom table with “floating” top and drawer box. Frame in cherry, fitted with through-tenons and wengé wedges. Top is padouk. Drawer box is cherry, sides are dovetailed to top and bottom. Drawer fronts are from a piece of olivewood taken home from a holiday in Italy. Two of the drawers are subdivided into 9 compartments for smaller items.

More on my site: http://delaeywood.webnode.be

