Anarchist Design Book End Table

Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

Ep 10 - Flat and Glass Smooth In the conclusion to this video workshop, Mike adds a delicate chamfer and gets the tabletop ready for finish

Ep 9 - Real World Application: A Small Table In this video Mike shows you how to put together everything he's shown you about handplanes and use them in a real world scenario