Anarchist Design Book End Table
After reading Chris Schwartz new book and ordering the tapered tenon tools from Lee Valley I made this end table out of some poplar and oak scrap. Finish is one coat of Rubio Monocoat.
Table
Table
Table
Table
Simple and good polish look table
It's nice to knock out a quick personal use project like this table
This type of work is trickier than it looks and you have done a very good job.
Great table!~