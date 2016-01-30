 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Stacked Boxes – 1

By bibb, member Jan 30, 2016
This is the newest addition to my series of custom jewelry boxes. I wanted to bring a sculptural element to my “functional art”. This is the first attempt, a large piece (30″ x 12″ x 8″), that integrates three separate elements: the upper box for bracelets, center drawers will hold 80 pairs of earrings and the tray on the right is sized for necklaces.The woods are hard white maple, zebra wood and ebony.

  1. User avater obireemma212 February 7th

    beautiful design nice look great work Thanks for sharing

  2. User avater Jurgen01 February 1st

    The design and materials are really nice.
    Great work!

  3. User avater Bernard38 January 31st

    Stunning design and beautifully made! Love the contrasting woods and the zebrawood pattern! Really very very nice.

  4. bobandsally January 31st

    Beautiful design! I love your use of different woods for color and grain.

Fine WoodWorking

