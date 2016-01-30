Stacked Boxes – 1

This is the newest addition to my series of custom jewelry boxes. I wanted to bring a sculptural element to my “functional art”. This is the first attempt, a large piece (30″ x 12″ x 8″), that integrates three separate elements: the upper box for bracelets, center drawers will hold 80 pairs of earrings and the tray on the right is sized for necklaces.The woods are hard white maple, zebra wood and ebony.

