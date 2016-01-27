 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Gallery

PYRAMIDS AND DIAMONDS

By skex, member Jan 27, 2016
Article Image

Keepsake /jewlery box made from Manitoba maple and walnut .

I love making boxes and have made sevral using this pattern which is very adaptable to different styles and designs .

The pyramid and diamond pattern are cut on the table saw with a jig and cutter I had made just for this  purpose .

The hinges are made from leather and work very well and are inexpensive to make . The interior bottom , tray and lid are lined with a red velvet cloth sewn onto poster board backing and the tray lift handle is also shop made to match.

The finish is oil and wax polished to a satin lustre .

The overall size is 10 1/2″ W x 8″ D x4 1/2″ H

I made a video of the pattern cutting process and here is the link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydsdJZk2OuM

Article Comments

  1. User avater obireemma212 February 7th

    I watch your video in Youtube very good Brilliant work

  2. User avater BonnieMLloyd April 4th

    Great wooden work

  3. User avater Jurgen01 January 28th

    Nice box. It has a great design and the details are terrific.
    Well done!
    P.S. Clever use of the jig, too.

  4. vwdiesel January 27th

    Love your jig, brilliant! I change out timing belts for my work all the time so it's time to keep one of the old ones and make good use of it.

