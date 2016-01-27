PYRAMIDS AND DIAMONDS

Keepsake /jewlery box made from Manitoba maple and walnut .

I love making boxes and have made sevral using this pattern which is very adaptable to different styles and designs .

The pyramid and diamond pattern are cut on the table saw with a jig and cutter I had made just for this purpose .

The hinges are made from leather and work very well and are inexpensive to make . The interior bottom , tray and lid are lined with a red velvet cloth sewn onto poster board backing and the tray lift handle is also shop made to match.

The finish is oil and wax polished to a satin lustre .

The overall size is 10 1/2″ W x 8″ D x4 1/2″ H

I made a video of the pattern cutting process and here is the link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydsdJZk2OuM

