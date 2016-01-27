PYRAMIDS AND DIAMONDS
Keepsake /jewlery box made from Manitoba maple and walnut .
I love making boxes and have made sevral using this pattern which is very adaptable to different styles and designs .
The pyramid and diamond pattern are cut on the table saw with a jig and cutter I had made just for this purpose .
The hinges are made from leather and work very well and are inexpensive to make . The interior bottom , tray and lid are lined with a red velvet cloth sewn onto poster board backing and the tray lift handle is also shop made to match.
The finish is oil and wax polished to a satin lustre .
The overall size is 10 1/2″ W x 8″ D x4 1/2″ H
I made a video of the pattern cutting process and here is the link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydsdJZk2OuM
I watch your video in Youtube very good Brilliant work
Great wooden work
Nice box. It has a great design and the details are terrific.
Well done!
P.S. Clever use of the jig, too.
Love your jig, brilliant! I change out timing belts for my work all the time so it's time to keep one of the old ones and make good use of it.