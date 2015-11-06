My Workbench
This is my bench, something I should have made years ago.TOOK ONE AND A HALF YEARS TO BUILD,working every single night, every Saturday, and Sundays too.All pics taken by myself.
Back of bench, can you find 5 vices?
Half of front of bench
Sixth vice to be fitted, an absolute afterthought! Main bench is all Rhodesian teak, my favourite choice of wood,recycled railway sleeper and brand new for the top, beech, rosewood, panga-panga and pine.
I can fully understand why you made such a beautiful workbench and it is a credit to your skillset and patience. What I like most about your workbench is that the functionality of the bench is designed around your personal needs and wants rather than being an "off the shelf" design.
I think you have to be a true wood worker to appreciate the effort that goes into designing, building and using a workbench that could equally sit in a woodworking show room whilst being functional on a day to day basis. When you use a bench of this quality you don't tend to gauge it with your chisels or cut it with your saw because your skill as a craftsman, coupled with your appreciation for a quality piece of furniture ensures the bench will be cared for.
I have some Australian timbers that have been drying for the past three years that I hope to start milling and dressing in the next twelve months for the wood working bench I want to make that will be uniquely designed to meet my personal needs as a craftsman, because mine, like yours, will be a fully functional statement piece in my workshop. i think i might use some of your design ideas in my work bench. Well done, its a credit to you as well as a legacy and an heirloom you can keep in the family for generations to come. I do have one question however, is the metal disk on the top section there as a hard surface to hammer on?
Stunning workbench and I agree, Rhodesian Teak is fantastic to work with and smells great when freshly sanded. I have a dining room table that is made from Rhodesian Teak that belonged to my parents. Everyone who sees it comments on the beauty of the wood. They brought it to SA with us when we left Northern Rhodesia in the sixties. It was made by miners who were disabled due to accidents on the copper mines. A workshop was set up in Kitwe to rehabilitate these miners and to retrain them to start a new career. When I saw the Plascon tin I knew this workbench was made in SA. Good on you Bigyelo,
Russell. Cape Town.
Two thoughts come to mind:
1., That goes in a shop?
2., I'm so mesmerized by admiring your work I forgot what the second is...sigh.
Beautiful job!
wow you did a great job
More like a gorgeous work of art than a woodworker's bench. Congratulations on a spectacular job.
Truly a work of art, don't you dare scratch it:)
Nice job no doubt. Very un-practical in many ways. Like the other post reads, "What happens when you gouge it, saw into it, it glue on it" etc. I can see the time spent in the project, and yes you should be proud of it. Would not be my first choice for a bench. Thanks for sharing.
Dear John, I built this bench in South Africa 12 years ago and it now resides in Australia, our new home for the last three years.So she has done a bit of travelling. Thank you for your kind words. When chiselling, I obviousely use a sacrificial board on top, and I have rough benches for that as well.There are no basements in houses in SA, the weather is too good, so no need.As for your mom- in-law, if you want to be a good son-in-law, grant her her wish! There is NO stain on the wood, it is Rhodesian teak, my favourite wood in the whole World,and the finish is my favourite,linseed oil(not boiled). 5050 with turps(not mineral, but pine) for the first coat, 7030 for the second, and neat for the last, rubbed off after a while. So easy to do, rag it on when the bench is looking tired, and it comes up brand new. Cheers, Tone.
This is a fine piece of art in wood. Bravo!
What happens when you accidentally gouge a chunk out with a chisel?
If it is in your basement, can you get it out of the house?
I built some large planters for my mother-in-law. She liked them so much she wanted to be buried in one of them. Any thoughts?
Again, fine art that shows the love of the project and excellent engineering that will make any project easier. Congratulations.
If I can ask. What brand and color is the stain and finish?
John Doscher, California
All I can say is "WOW"!
Well done.
A work of art, we're all jealous!