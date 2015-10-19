 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Zoe’s Live Edge Day Bed

By JimZinkFurniture, member Oct 19, 2015
This organically shaped bed is handcrafted out of a unique live edge walnut slab and accented with tiger maple. Expertly made as a quality heirloom piece by Jim Zink of Meredith, New Hampshire. (Each custom piece is unique due to natural variations in grain patterns and color.)

 

 

Measures:  All bed sizes are available. Height varies upon headboard. 

 

  1. User avater Ernestinetyler2121 February 10th

    very good work here some different

  2. user-2457364 October 27th

    Are those photographs or renderings?

    How does the headboard stay up? It looks like the spindles in the arms have to carry it....does that really work?

