 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Gallery

Log Wood Rocking chair- Hand Made

By Dave_Glenn, member Oct 09, 2015
Article Image

Rocking Chair

This is a Rocking chair made of logs, easy to handmade wooden furniture. I’m Dave Glenn always try to make some rare patern. Creating this kind of furniture any one needs maximum single person support.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater Ernestinetyler2121 February 10th

    nice chair well look

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

260-collage3

FWW Issue #260 is here!

A classic Arts and Crafts bed and a sleek, modern coffee table take center stage in this issue, which is chockful of great furniture and techniques

Featured Projects & Plans

011257058_japanese-toolbox

Hand-Built Home for Hand Tools

Cut nails and a clever lid clinch a traditional Japanese toolbox

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial