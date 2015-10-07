Milk Painted Bowls

Woodworker: Hugh Buttrum

Buttrum likes to display his turned bowls in stacks. “People have a fun reaction to a stack of bowls that are each different. They smile and then try to pick the one they like best.” He roughs out the bowls (approx. 8 in. in dia.) from green wood, then re-turns them after they’ve dried for a year or so. The finish on the colored bowls is milk paint.