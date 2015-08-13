Hufschmid ‘H6 TANTALUM’ project!

Happy customer Mathieu Colnat!

I started building this one of a kind ‘Hufschmid Guitars 19th anniversary creation’ a year ago as a side project!The body is inspired by a great classic (my own take on it), the headstock is my own original reversed ‘in-line’ and ‘straight-pull’ headstock I designed back in 1996!

The main feature of this instrument is a unique Techtron HPV® ‘visible tone block design’ (copyright ©DEP635735331812589697)which is located right under the bridge itself! (you can read more about the concept by clicking the link)The guitar also features a ‘one piece’ premium quatersawn ‘Sapelli Mahogany’ body and a ‘one piece’ premium and perfectly quatersawn neck from ‘Rift-Sawn’ lumber combined to the most aggressive sounding ‘made to measure’ dark flame maple texture/finished handmade resin cast original Hufschmid pickups!The name I chose for this guitar is directly inspired by my favourite metal (because of my horology background) – TANTALUM, the king of metals!The Greek Mythology behind the name is also ‘quite metal’ if you ask me! m/

Happy customer Mathieu Colnat!

Launch Gallery