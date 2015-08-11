 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Gallery

Tree cabinet

By jonbrammeier, member Aug 11, 2015
Article Image

Made from figured maple and black walnut. Handles for drawers and doors on the front are cut out of the tree figure.

Article Comments

  1. User avater nelliewheeler2121 February 11th

    very clean and beautifully done this tree cabinet nice.......

  2. User avater Jurgen01 August 13th

    A beautiful piece of work.
    Thanks for sharing the photos.

