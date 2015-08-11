Miniature 1/4 scale bench plane

I have always been a woodworking enthusiast and have enjoyed building with hand tools. Among my favorite was always the hand plane. One of my other hobbies is building models – airplanes, etc. These smaller scale models required smaller size instruments, and I decided to build a miniature 1/4 scale plane and have since devoted more time to building fully functional miniature tools of all sorts, some of which I carry in my pocket everywhere I go.

