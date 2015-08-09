Campaign Dresser
campaign dresser
campaign dresser
Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Become a member today
Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.Start Your Free Trial
Subscribe to Fine Woodworking
Save up to 56%Subscribe
In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.
Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!Start Your Free Trial
© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.
Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.Start Your Free Trial
Start your subscription today and save up to 56%Subscribe
great looking this capaign dresser good wood work here