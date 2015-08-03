 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Two Concepts: Rice Husk Pellet Mill and Straw Pellet Mill

By janifer1, member Aug 03, 2015
What is a straw pellet mill?

Straws mainly refer to grain residues like maize straw, wheat straw, and soybean straw etc. The straw pellet mill or the crop stalks pellet machine is used to pelletize crop straws and sawdust into pellet products in cylindrical shape. If the low density straws are burnt directly, they will be used with low utilization ratio and produce much air pollution. Therefore, the application of the straw pellet mill will not only improve the combustion ratio but also reduce environment pollution by making straws into grain fuels.

Why is Fote straw pellet mill so popular?

1.Environment friendly: straw pellets made by our pellet mill are burnt fully with little emission of ash and CO2, thus causing little harm to the air.

2.Low cost: the crop stalks pellet machine can produce large profit margin because the crop straws are usually regarded as wastes with quite low collection cost.

3.Transportation convenience: the high density straw pellets are in small size, so it’s easy for us to store and transport them.

4.Wide range of application: the straw pellets can replace coal and natural gas to serve as the fuel for industrial boiler, livelihood energy, power station and chemical plant etc.

  1. User avater nelliewheeler2121 February 11th

    good information nice post good

