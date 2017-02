Woodworker: John Sheridan

John Sheridan’s bent-laminated chair (22 in. deep by 22 in. wide by 41 in. high) is in its fourth incarnation. “The curve work is influenced by the experimental plywood bending done at the Bauhaus school in Germany in the 1920s. The frame is pulled from my admiration for Dutch designer Gerrit Rietveld.” Shop apprentice Chen Li assisted in the build process. Species include mahogany and poplar.