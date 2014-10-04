TWIN SCREW VISE AND BENCH

My new twin screw endvise which also operates the tail vise .

The second picture is of the vise with a hand wheel as it is now ,a great update.

This is a new design and versatile vise incorperating two vise into one using the twin screw drive which uses a very quiet cog belt drive .

Please look at a couple of videos that you can access at the link below which cover and explain my complete bench and vise set up .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JXxPPMkRAU

