TWIN SCREW VISE AND BENCH

By skex, member Oct 04, 2014
Article Image

My new twin screw endvise which also operates the tail vise .

The second picture is of the vise with a hand wheel as it is now ,a great update.

This is a new design and versatile vise incorperating two vise into one using the twin screw drive which uses a very quiet cog belt drive .

Please look at a couple of videos that you can access at the link below which cover and explain my complete bench and vise set up .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JXxPPMkRAU

Article Comments

  1. Lion'sLore May 29th

    I'd like to see your video too!

  2. alphonse53 May 15th

    Very interested in your combination vise. Would like to learn how it's built, but Youtube says the video is not available. FWW wasn't interested in publishing?
    Thanks,
    Alphonse53

Fine WoodWorking

