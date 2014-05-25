WORKBENCH Not So Big /Matt’s Monster hybrid

I made this workbench, my first, as a hybrid design based on the Not So Big workbench and Matt’s Monster Workbench. Both appeared in FWW. The bench base is locally harvested Douglas Fir. The top is a Kitchen counter top piece from Woodcraft. The drawers are box jointed plywood with Walnut fronts and slides from Rockler. The 2″ square mortice and tenons in the base “fit” but not so well. With lots of glue and the 1/2″ dowels, so far nothing moves. The vises came from Craigslist. Re-painted with custom maple and walnut handles made by my 18 year old neighbor, a wizard at his lathe.

