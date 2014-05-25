WORKBENCH Not So Big /Matt’s Monster hybrid
I made this workbench, my first, as a hybrid design based on the Not So Big workbench and Matt’s Monster Workbench. Both appeared in FWW. The bench base is locally harvested Douglas Fir. The top is a Kitchen counter top piece from Woodcraft. The drawers are box jointed plywood with Walnut fronts and slides from Rockler. The 2″ square mortice and tenons in the base “fit” but not so well. With lots of glue and the 1/2″ dowels, so far nothing moves. The vises came from Craigslist. Re-painted with custom maple and walnut handles made by my 18 year old neighbor, a wizard at his lathe.
Hello, Daniel,
Did you ever build your workbench with the John Boos top? I would love to see some pics. Thanks.
highly_ figured
Hello, Daniel,
Yes the maple top from Boos would work. I am very familiar with them. They are probably higher quality then the top from Woodcraft.
Are you anywhere near Effingham, Illinois? Boos factory and outlet store are there. They have walnut tops very reasonably priced.
Good luck building your bench. I like mine more every time I use it.
Would a 1-1/2" John Boos Hard Rock Maple Kitchen Counter Top work as a suitable workbench top? As I do not have a planer/joiner setup. Any suggestions would be appreciated. Thanks, Daniel
I have a small metal working vise that fits in the lower right hand drawer. When I need it, I mount it in the front vise. The metal vise determined the size of the lower right hand drawer. The rest of the sizes came from drawing a few full size sketches. The case is 3/4" plywood, biscuit jointed together. One thing led to another and I am pleased with the results. The bench is turning out to be a very nice tool. A pleasure to use.
Great bench! I like the drawer layout. I built a small version of Matt's monster bench so it is similar in size. I have been thinking about incorporating the drawers as well. I'm happy to see it works out!