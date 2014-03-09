NEW LEG VISE DESIGN
I developed a new leg vise that uses a type one lever instead of the old type three lever design that has been around for hundreds of years .
The vise has no crank handle or wheel it is operated with a foof pedal that does all the locking and thightenin in one step and leaves my hands free to place the work piece .
I include a video that explains the vise and a little of the background of this new vise .
Goodguy, I'm not sure where the hostility is coming from. This is a user submitted gallery piece from three years ago. We didn't post the video link.
Well, that video link is useless. How about someone sending a working link... or maybe I should just cancel this subscription.
Hi Skex,
Any way you can repost the Youtube video or send me a link to the sketchup plans. I am in the process of building a Ruobo bench and this vise looks awesome (love that is foot operated!).
Thanks.
'May your shavings always be curly'
Very nice! Exceptional, really!
I went to your youtube channel and could not figure out how to download the sketchup plans (for the first version of the vise).
Love it! Well thought out and executed.