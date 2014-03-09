 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
NEW LEG VISE DESIGN

By skex, member Mar 09, 2014
Article Image

I developed a new leg vise that uses a type one lever instead of the old type three lever design that has been around for hundreds of years .

The vise has no crank handle or wheel it is operated with a foof pedal that does all the locking and thightenin in one step and leaves my hands free to place the work piece .

I include a video that explains the vise and a little of the background of this new vise .

http://youtu.be/ohzaslhpWTs

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano February 24th

    Goodguy, I'm not sure where the hostility is coming from. This is a user submitted gallery piece from three years ago. We didn't post the video link.

  2. goodguy February 24th

    Well, that video link is useless. How about someone sending a working link... or maybe I should just cancel this subscription.

  3. Nalij April 27th

    Hi Skex,

    Any way you can repost the Youtube video or send me a link to the sketchup plans. I am in the process of building a Ruobo bench and this vise looks awesome (love that is foot operated!).

    Thanks.

    'May your shavings always be curly'

  4. GoBlu May 7th

    Very nice! Exceptional, really!

    I went to your youtube channel and could not figure out how to download the sketchup plans (for the first version of the vise).

  5. User avater GarageWoodworks March 13th

    Love it! Well thought out and executed.

