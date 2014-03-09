NEW LEG VISE DESIGN

I developed a new leg vise that uses a type one lever instead of the old type three lever design that has been around for hundreds of years .

The vise has no crank handle or wheel it is operated with a foof pedal that does all the locking and thightenin in one step and leaves my hands free to place the work piece .

I include a video that explains the vise and a little of the background of this new vise .

http://youtu.be/ohzaslhpWTs

