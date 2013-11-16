A Cabinet Maker’s Tool Chest

Tool chest front with tray

This tool chest is from Tom Fidgen’s first book. I fell in love with this tool chest, and toiled my way to get it right with help from the online videos and instructional book “”Made By Hand”. I tapered the handle, and did not do the dog holes. I wanted to see how I would use it. Most of my time is in the shop, but I can keep all of my nicer smaller user tools here, then edit it when I do need it for on site. Which is rare – but you never know!

Tool chest front with tray Took me a long time and several mistakes to use a roto hinge, but now I think they are the gift of simple! Tray in quarter sawn white oak. Carcass is in Cherry, walnut handle. At work. I adjusted drawers on site. Brought all of my essential tools and it got to sit out during our stay - because it looked so nice.

