Cutting Boards
Just a couple of cutting boards I made for different family members over the last couple months between other projects.
Live Edge Walnut Board
Walnut with Maple Dovtail legs
Walnut, Purple Heart and Maple
Looks Great. Am in the process of trying one of my own from a slide of a tree trunk. How do you go about preserving it to keep it from splitting as it dries?
Archetypal work mate. Keep it up..