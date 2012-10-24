 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Gallery

Backgammon Board

By FWW_Gallery, member Oct 24, 2012
Article Image

Woodworker: Eric McRory

McRory built this backgammon board to play the game with his “little brother” in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. It was inspired by a design he saw in Fine Decorative Wood Boxes by Andrew Crawford (Sterling, 2003). The book also taught him the veneering and inlay techniques he used to make the maple and zebrawood case with ebony and bloodwood inlay. The finish is varnish and wax, and the case is 12 in. deep by 26 in. wide by 2-1/2 in. tall. From Fine Woodworking #220

Article Comments

  1. oldrivers November 12th

    Very nice work! Where do get plans for building such a work of art?

