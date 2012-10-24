Woodworker: Eric McRory

McRory built this backgammon board to play the game with his “little brother” in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. It was inspired by a design he saw in Fine Decorative Wood Boxes by Andrew Crawford (Sterling, 2003). The book also taught him the veneering and inlay techniques he used to make the maple and zebrawood case with ebony and bloodwood inlay. The finish is varnish and wax, and the case is 12 in. deep by 26 in. wide by 2-1/2 in. tall. From Fine Woodworking #220

