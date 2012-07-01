The green cork floor goes well with cherry.

This kitchen step stool is a gift for my very patient wife who waited for two years while I built a traditional cherry kitchen for our house. (I have a day job.) The ceilings are nine feet, so the top shelves are out of reach for her.

The green cork floor goes well with cherry. The braces under the steps are essential to keep the whole thing square. Here it is against the lower cabinets.

