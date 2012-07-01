 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Gallery

Kitchen Step Stool

By carmyk, member Jul 01, 2012
Article Image

The green cork floor goes well with cherry.

This kitchen step stool is a gift for my very patient wife who waited for two years while I built a traditional cherry kitchen for our house. (I have a day job.) The ceilings are nine feet, so the top shelves are out of reach for her.

The green cork floor goes well with cherry.

The braces under the steps are essential to keep the whole thing square.

Here it is against the lower cabinets.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. grainstar March 14th

    carmyk, I took your images and created plans for your lovely stool using SketchUp, complete with a cutlist. Before I release the plans to the wild, I wanted to check with you to make sure you were ok with that. Of course I credited you by username in the file, but I'd much rather credit you by your actual name if you're interested. Here's an animation of the SketchUp file: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/thayneclark/gif/master/SCurve_StepStool_v4.gif

  2. User avater carmyk October 12th

    Thanks.

    I glued the braces in at the same time as everything else. I used 1 hour epoxy, so there was plenty of time to clamp and adjust things and get everything square.

    Sorry to be so long in reply. We really do need an alert feature on this site.

  3. Hazken August 8th

    I think your design is great. I especially liked the fact that the two side panels can be cut from the same piece by spooning them front to front. I do have a question, did you glue the supports in at the assembly of the stool or did you manage to slip them in after the stool had set? Since there is no dado or dowels, this could be tricky either way. I am doing the final sanding and then it's glue time. Nice job.

  4. User avater carmyk June 4th

    OK, this site needs an alert feature to inform me when people comment. I suppose it will be several months, if ever, before any of you notice this reply.

    Thanks for your interest!

    The ceilings are nine feet but the top of the upper cabinets is about eight feet. Still high by normal standards, but not ridiculous.

    I drew the shape freehand on the wood, so there is no pattern. The overall width is 19 inches, to fit the space where it is stored in my kitchen. Overall height is 30 inches and the top of the steps are 7 and 14 inches. The steps are in dadoes, and the braces underneath are just glued in place. The dadoes are not as deep as they appear from the front - I left an overhang to hide the glue lines.

    The back sits flat against the wall and the handle needs to be forward, so that you can get your fingers around it, and for balance when it is carried. The bottoms of the feet are angled just slightly to bring the weight bearing part forward. This is for stability when you are standing on the stool, as your weight is to the front of the steps.

    That's about it.

    Cheers.

  5. Carley2 February 5th

    So you by any chance have a pattern ??

  6. Aricept December 2nd

    would you provide us with dimensions that you chose to use ?

  7. User avater Rohcna July 5th

    Out of reach for her? I am 6 ft tall and they would be out of reach for me too! How tall are you anyway?

    I like the design though.. very elegant look for a simple item. Congratulations on the cherry kitchen.. I am hoping to make mine out of maple..... someday.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

9a-wp

Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

Featured Projects & Plans

011260024

Designer’s Notebook: Better Built-ins

A room full of built-ins doesn’t have to be symmetrical and standardized. The space can have plenty of shapes, tones, and textures to please the eye and attract the touch.…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 9c-wp

    Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider

    In this episode, Matt finishes the dovetailed partition, and glues in the dividers finishing off the internal structural elements

  • 9b-wp

    Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dados

    In this video, Matt tackles the first part of the drawer partition, the dado, using only hand tools

  • 9a-wp

    Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

    In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

  • ep8-wp

    Ep 8: The Case Dividers

    Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial