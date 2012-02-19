Floating Corner Shelf With Drawers

I was struggling to come up with a design for a corner shelf that was more functional than a simple board on some brackets. A drawer was a basic requirement but clearly a design challenge for a triangle shaped corner piece. After using the double heavy slide system on the K Desk It was a simple adaptation to apply the same technique to this piece. The drawers are shallow and quite light, and are held with two rails on each with fronts of curly western maple. The top is a great piece of bubinga with a lot of figuring. It’s hung with two simple backer boards that needed to be redesigned as soon as I started the mounting process. I forgot that there isn’t a real 90-degree angle in any house in America. Adjustability was quickly added.

