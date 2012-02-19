 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Floating Corner Shelf With Drawers

By Wonkey, member Feb 19, 2012
Article Image

I was struggling to come up with a design for a corner shelf that was more functional than a simple board on some brackets.  A drawer was a basic requirement but clearly a design challenge for a triangle shaped corner piece.  After using the double heavy slide system on the K Desk It was a simple adaptation to apply the same technique to this piece.  The drawers are shallow and quite light, and are held with two rails on each with fronts of curly western maple.  The top is a great piece of bubinga with a lot of figuring.   It’s hung with two simple backer boards that needed to be redesigned as soon as I started the mounting process.  I forgot that there isn’t a real 90-degree angle in any house in America.  Adjustability was quickly added.

Article Comments

  1. Watt February 25th

    Are there plans i can get for this?

  2. Mmz December 18th

    Hi,
    Could I buy it?
    Thank you,

  3. User avater Wonkey February 19th

    Hi Crookhouse. Thanks for your interest. I used two heavy duty ball bearing rails on the wall side stacked next to each other to manage the majority of the torque. The bottom of the drawer actually slides slightly on the support board you see stretching across the front of the shelf (under the drawers)which absorbs the load if the drawer is carrying weight. I originally had an idea for a hugely complicated system to support the drawers while extended but once I had the case assembled this was a much better solution. The difficult part was to ensure that the drawers were level when closed but still glide cleanly. I also had to get the correct sized slides so that the stop would engage before the drawers pulled too far out and lost support. In the end it’s a relatively simple solution.

  4. Crookehouse February 19th

    Nice. How were the drawers attached? With a typical side mounted metal drawer slide? If it was, does the drawer not dip down to one side (the center in your case)? Or is it mounted and supported from the bottom?

