18th century writing slope Walnut

By dads66, member Dec 19, 2011
Article Image

Another writing slope, this one built from Walnut and was commisioned to be built as

 a Christmas Present. Changed the shade of leather on inside to match color of wood

 and finished in Varnish.

Article Comments

  1. User avater TexasJack February 19th

    Mighty interested in reaching out to dads66 on his writing slopes. They are beautiful.

