18th century writing slope Walnut
Another writing slope, this one built from Walnut and was commisioned to be built as
a Christmas Present. Changed the shade of leather on inside to match color of wood
and finished in Varnish.
Stop blocks help you cut parts more accurately and more consistently. Bob shows you why you need to use stop blocks more often in your shop.
Mighty interested in reaching out to dads66 on his writing slopes. They are beautiful.