Gallery

Round Baby Crib

By treed1122, member Nov 25, 2011
Article Image

My first piece of furniture. Not the easiest first project, but it turned out well. The species is black Walnut with Mortise and tenon joinery. The crib is built in two halves. 3/16″ Brass pins hold the two halves in place throught the tenons in the leg supports. The mattress pad is adjustable. UHMW blocks support the mattress frame that screw into brass inserts.

Tim

Article Comments

  1. andrea0223 August 13th

    Hello was also wondering about plans for this crib. It so beautiful!

  2. evan.s April 11th

    Do you have any plans for this crib? I would like to build something similar and am looking for plans. Would be greatly appreciated if you did!

  3. Ronbob June 7th

    Beautiful
    Quite a first piece

  4. BetsyE November 30th

    Very cool!

