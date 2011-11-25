Round Baby Crib
My first piece of furniture. Not the easiest first project, but it turned out well. The species is black Walnut with Mortise and tenon joinery. The crib is built in two halves. 3/16″ Brass pins hold the two halves in place throught the tenons in the leg supports. The mattress pad is adjustable. UHMW blocks support the mattress frame that screw into brass inserts.
Tim
Hello was also wondering about plans for this crib. It so beautiful!
Do you have any plans for this crib? I would like to build something similar and am looking for plans. Would be greatly appreciated if you did!
Beautiful
Quite a first piece
Very cool!