Round Baby Crib

My first piece of furniture. Not the easiest first project, but it turned out well. The species is black Walnut with Mortise and tenon joinery. The crib is built in two halves. 3/16″ Brass pins hold the two halves in place throught the tenons in the leg supports. The mattress pad is adjustable. UHMW blocks support the mattress frame that screw into brass inserts.

Tim

